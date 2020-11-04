TAYLOR, Geoffrey R., 73, of Bothwell Street, Richmond, died suddenly on Thursday, October 29, 2020, at Henrico Doctors' Hospital, Forest Campus.
Born in Moorefield, W.Va., May 6, 1947, he was the son of the late Aura Clay and Muriel Bertha Anderson Taylor. He is survived by his loving wife of 49 years, Frances Mae Gilliam; his son, Geoffrey Aura Taylor and wife, Amy and their children, Samuel, Emily and Andrew Taylor; a daughter, Sarah Katherine Taylor Warnick and husband, Shannon and their son, Emory Warnick; a sister, Linda Taylor Alcox and husband, Herbert; and several dear nephews, nieces and cousins.
Geoff graduated from Princess Anne High School in Virginia Beach in 1965 and Virginia Military Institute in 1969 with a B.S. degree in Biology. While at VMI, Geoff started on the wrestling team, played the snare drum in the band and sang in the Glee Club. He valued the friendships he formed growing up in Virginia Beach and during his years at VMI.
Following graduation, Geoff spent a few years teaching science and coaching in Portsmouth and Virginia Beach City Schools, where he met and married the love of his life, Frances Mae Gilliam. After starting a family, they moved to Europe for four years, where he was a budget analyst for the Department of Defense Schools in Germany and England. While abroad, the family fondly remembers exploring different towns on the weekends, hopping from castles and museums to manor homes, taking long walks in the beautiful countryside and taking breaks for roadside picnics.
Upon returning to the states, Geoff earned a Doctorate of Optometry from the Pennsylvania College of Optometry, serving a memorable residency in North Dakota on a Sioux Indian Reservation. Geoff operated several optometry practices in Virginia Beach and he opened one of Virginia's first Walmart optometry practices in 1992. He later supervised the opening of 10 other practices across the state. He was the owner and operator of Dr. Geoffrey R. Taylor & Associates, O.D., located at the Short Pump Walmart. Dr. Taylor's patients appreciated his sense of humor and his ability to make them feel comfortable in his presence.
Geoff was generous with his time and resources, volunteering with Good Samaritan Ministries, Needle's Eye Ministries and the Center for Christian Counseling in Richmond. He served on the boards of Good Samaritan Ministries and Commonwealth Christian Academy. He was a member of Cambridge Baptist Church where he taught Sunday school, sang in the choir and enjoyed Men's Bible study.
A lifelong learner, Geoff earned a Doctorate of Theology from Community Bible Institute and Seminary in Richmond and he took additional classes at the Center for Christian Counseling. In his later years, he also took occasional courses on a wide range of topics—electrical engineering, welding, woodworking, Spanish and American Sign Language. If he was curious about something, he dove in to learn more.
Geoff sought adventure and often dreamed about where he might travel next. He enjoyed road trips, movies of all sorts, spirited debates and meaningful conversations. He found the most joy in spending time with his family, especially his children and grandchildren. His family will miss his hearty laughter and jokes, gentle guidance, boundless wisdom and knowledge and steadfast presence.
A graveside funeral service will be held at the Gilliam Family Cemetery at 2012 Swan Road in Pamplin, Va., on Saturday, November 7, 2020, at 1 p.m. with the Rev. David Sexton officiating. A memorial service will be held later at a later date in Richmond, Va. Further details will be shared through Robinson Funeral Home.
In lieu of flowers, the family suggests memorial donations to Good Samaritan Ministries, 2307 Hull Street, Richmond, Va. 23224, (https://gsamministries.com/donate/
) or the VMI Alumni Agencies Keydet Club, P.O. Box 932, Lexington Va. 24550 (https://www.vmialumni.org/about/keydet-club-initiatives/
).
Published by Richmond Times-Dispatch on Nov. 4, 2020.