JELLIE, William Lewis "Billy", born March 8, 1938, died peacefully at home in Mechanicsville, Virginia at the age of 82 on October 30, 2020, with his loving wife by his side. He was preceded in death by his parents, John and Ethel Jellie. Billy was a lifelong resident of Richmond and graduated from John Marshall High School, where he played baseball and football. He attended the University of Virginia and was a member of the Army National Guard. He worked for Virginia Electric and Power, later at Sears and Roebuck and retired from Henrico County Department of General Services after over 30 years. Billy belonged to New Bethesda Baptist Church. Billy was the Major of the Provost Guard (2006) and the Potentate of the ACCA Shrine (2013). He enjoyed every aspect of his Shrine life, having served as an active participant and leader of various units and clubs. He was a member of the Masonic Lodge 131 of Glen Allen, of the Washington Henry Lodge 244 and also of the Scottish Rite. A Washington Redskins fan since childhood and a diehard UVA fan, he enjoyed his sports. He also liked to travel and did so with many of his friends. Billy took care of his "Carol" and was a loving grandfather "POP." He enjoyed time at their river home, "Jellie Junction" in Deltaville, relishing in the boating fun, roasting oysters and cleaning and cooking crabs for folks to enjoy. Billy is survived by his devoted wife, Carol Pierce Jellie; his children, Paige Jellie and Casey McFarland; his stepchildren, Brent Strickland, Carey Ratlief (Brian), Ellen Terry (Bush) and Hunter Clay (Jessica); and his grandchildren, Ian, Olivia and Aidan McFarland, Calin, Alexa and Jagen Ratlief and Pierce and Cheaney Terry. Due to COVID-19 and Billy's wishes, a Celebration of Life will be held at a later date. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the ACCA Shrine, 1712 Bellevue Ave, Richmond, Va. 23227 or the charity of your choice
Published by Richmond Times-Dispatch from Nov. 4 to Nov. 11, 2020.