ALMAND, Louis Iverson, 78, died at his home on Saturday, October 31, 2020. Born in Alexandria on July 23, 1942, to Grace Briel and Iverson Hawthorne Almand, Louis graduated the College of William and Mary in 1964, where he was a member of Army ROTC and Lambda Chi Alpha Fraternity. Upon graduation, Louis joined the U.S. Army in 1964 and was assigned to Kaiserslautern, Germany. From there he was reassigned to Ft. Sill, Oklahoma, where he rose to the rank of captain as TAC officer with OCS. Upon discharge in 1967, Louis joined the R.J. Reynolds Tobacco Company and moved with his family to Raleigh, N.C., Richmond and Henderson, N.C. respectively. After a 20-year career, Louis joined Peace Real Estate as a broker in 1987. An active member of the Vance County Historical Society, he served as both Vice President and President and held a particular interest in Colonial American History.



Louis is survived by his wife of 31 years, Anne Silks Blackburn; his daughter, Susan Kaspar and family of Calgary, Alberta, Canada; his son, John Louis Almand and family of Henderson, N.C.; his brother, James Frederick Almand and family of Arlington; and his uncle, Edward Allen Almand and family of Dundas.



A private graveside service officiated by Donald Lowery, Rector of the Episcopal Church of the Holy Innocents in Henderson, will be held on Saturday afternoon, November 7, at 2 p.m. in Kenbridge, Virginia.



Arrangements have been made by J.M. White Funeral Home in Henderson, N.C. and Clark Funeral Home in Kenbridge.



To plant trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store

Published by Richmond Times-Dispatch on Nov. 4, 2020.