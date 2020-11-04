Menu
Queenie J. Pleasant
PLEASANT, Queenie J., 89, of Richmond, departed this life on October 28, 2020. She is survived by her husband, Harvey Pleasant Sr.; three children, Harvey Jr. and Larry Pleasant and Tammy Winston; two sisters, Mary Viriginia Bussey and Shirley Mitchell; four grandchildren, four great-grandchildren and a host of other relatives and friends. A viewing will be held 1 to 8 p.m. Thursday, November 5, 2020, at Wilson & Associates' - East Chapel, 5008 Nine Mile Rd., where a funeral service will be held 1 p.m. Friday, November 6, 2020. Interment Forest Lawn Cemetery.

Published by Richmond Times-Dispatch on Nov. 4, 2020.
