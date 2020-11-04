TOMCZAK, Ann Elizabeth Gill, 87, of Richmond, died November 1, 2020. Surviving is her husband of 64 years, Donald C. Tomczak Sr. She was met by her Savior; parents, John and Mamie Gill; sister, Mary Jo Oliver; and grandson, Benjamin, as she took one more walk into the everlasting Kingdom. Also surviving are her five children, Donald Tomczak Jr. (Laura), Mary Ann Stott (Hunter), Margaret Wiglesworth (Greg), John Tomczak and Christy Luck (William); two nieces, Marie Mitchell (Steve) and Eileen Filasky (Ray). She had the joy of 11 grandchildren, Benjamin, Patrick (Abby) and Krista Stott, Summer Wiglesworth, Tyler, Macey and Allie Tomczak, Mamie, Liam, Lily and Lucy Luck; three grandnieces, Kari Stapler (Tim), Carmen Frayser and Makayla Filasky; and a grandnephew, Jake Filasky. True to her motto, there was always room for one more, as she also had two great-grandnephews, Gavin and Callum Stapler. The family will receive friends from 5 to 7 p.m. on Thursday, November 5, at Our Lady of Lourdes Catholic Church, 8200 Woodman Rd., Henrico, Va. 23228, with a Christian Wake service to follow at 7 p.m. A funeral Mass will be conducted at 10 a.m. on Friday, November 6, at the church. Interment will be private. Online guestbook is available at affinityfuneralservice.com
.
To plant trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store
.
Published by Richmond Times-Dispatch on Nov. 4, 2020.