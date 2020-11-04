Menu
Gloria Clark Bragg Bammel
BAMMEL, Gloria Clark Bragg, passed away November 1, 2020. She was preceded in death by her parents, Willie and Rosa Clark; husbands, Henry R. Bragg Sr. and Frank A. Bammel; stepdaughter, Debra Marino; son, Henry R. Bragg Jr.; sisters, Pearl Johnson, Mildred Kennedy and Jean Wilkinson. She is survived by her son, Danny W. Bragg (Valerie); stepsons, Mike Bammel (Jenie) and Steve Bammel; eight grandchildren and many nieces and nephews. Gloria was retired from C & P Telephone. Her family will receive friends from 1 to 3 and 6 to 8 p.m. on Thursday, November 5, 2020, at Bliley's-Chippenham, 6900 Hull Street Rd., where a funeral ceremony will be held 2 p.m. Friday, November 6, 2020. Interment private. To view the ceremony virtually, you may access the livestream on her obituary page at www.blileys.com. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Central Baptist Church.
Published by Richmond Times-Dispatch on Nov. 4, 2020.
