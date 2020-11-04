BRINKLOW, Bobby, 80, of Richmond, Va., passed away November 2, 2020. He was preceded in death by his parents, William Henry and Ruth Mae Brinklow; and also 16 siblings. Bobby is survived by his wife of 59 years, Lilly; two sons, Michael Brinklow of Chesterfield, Va. and Randall Brinklow of Richmond, Va.; one daughter, Dawn Marie Fricke of Stuart, Florida; one foster daughter, Donna Hufner (Eddie) of Mineral, Va.; four grandchildren and nine great-grandchildren. Bobby retired from St. Mary's Hospital in the Engineering Dept. The family will receive friends Wednesday, November 4, 2020, 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 p.m. at Bliley's, 8510 Staples Mill Rd. A graveside service will be held Thursday, November 5, 2020, 1 p.m. at Signal Hill Memorial Park, 12360 Hanover Courthouse Rd., Hanover, Va. 23069.



Published by Richmond Times-Dispatch on Nov. 4, 2020.