SANDERS, Sarah Niblock, 96, of Ashland, went to be with the Lord on Monday, November 2, 2020, at her home surrounded by family.



Sarah was born in Rowan County, North Carolina on July 21, 1924, the daughter of George and Louise Niblock, the youngest of 12 children.



In 1949, Sarah married the love of her life, Charles Sanders. They were married for 61 years; he preceded her in death in 2009. She is survived by their children, Karen (Tom) Fritter of Ashland, Suzanne (Mark) Wooten of Eagleville, Tenn., Deborah Sanders of Ashland, Charles W. "Bill" (Tish) Sanders Jr. of Ashland and James "Jim" (Cheryl) Sanders of Ashland; four grandchildren, Leslie Fritter (J.J.) Strnad of Hampstead, N.C., Rebecca (Kristen) Schomburg of Hartfield, Va., Jessica Sanders of Arlington, Va. and Joshua Sanders of Ashland; four great-grandchildren, Lauren, Kinsley, Ryley and Reagan Strnad, all of Hampstead, N.C.; also a number of nieces and nephews.



Sarah was a devoted member of St. James the Less Episcopal Church for almost 70 years. Over the years she has been involved in many different ministries at the church. Her church family was a very important part of her life and she enjoyed spending time in their company. She worked for 25 years in the admissions office of Randolph Macon College. After retirement, she was a dedicated volunteer at Ashland Christian Emergency Services for 30 years. Sarah also enjoyed time through the years as a member of the Garden Club, Red Hats club, Book club and her Bridge club. She has created many cherished friendships through all of her community involvement. Her love and passion for life will be deeply missed by all that knew her.



Her beautiful life will be celebrated in an outside memorial service on Saturday, November 7, at 1 p.m. at St. James the Less Episcopal Church, 125 Beverly Road, Ashland, Va. A reception will follow at Sarah's home. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to St. James the Less Episcopal Church- Future Pavilion Fund.



Published by Richmond Times-Dispatch from Nov. 4 to Nov. 6, 2020.