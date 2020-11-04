Menu
Allen Wilbur Stultz
STULTZ, Allen Wilbur, 83, of Afton, passed away on November 1, 2020. He was preceded in death by his granddaughter, Jamie Covey. He is survived by his loving wife, Jean Stultz; children, Arlene Tanner (Lee), Cindy Thomas and Chuck Lewis; two grandchildren, Tracey Agee (Jeff) and Daniel Tomes (Jess); six great-grandchildren; sister, Marilyn Raisor; and nephews, Mark and Steve. The family will receive friends from 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 p.m. on Thursday, November 5, at the Mechanicsville Chapel of the Bennett Funeral Home, 8014 Lee-Davis Rd., where a 1 p.m. service will be held on Friday, November 6. Entombment will follow at Signall Hill Memorial Park. Online condolences may be registered at www.bennettfuneralhomes.com.
Published by Richmond Times-Dispatch on Nov. 4, 2020.
