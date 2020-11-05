WILLIAMS, I.P. "Caker", Jr., born April 16, 1926, in Richmond, Va., passed peacefully on November 2, 2020. He was preceded in death by his son, Stephen W. Williams; grandsons, Andrew Williams and infant Blake Pierce; parents, Irvin and Doris Williams; sisters, infant Doris Williams, Shirley Dolan and Lizzy Challenor; and sister-in-law, Nadean Woods. He is survived by his wife of 73 years, Violet M. Williams; their children, David Williams (Kathy), Susan McNeil, Karen Suttles and Michael Williams; daughter-in-law, Marsha Williams; 14 grandchildren, 18 great-grandchildren, two great-great-grandchildren; and brother-in-law, Calvin Whitaker. I.P. served in the U.S. Navy, boxed his way to multiple Golden Glove state of Virginia champion titles and was a lifetime member of the Ironworkers Union Local 28. The family will receive friends 6 to 8 p.m. Sunday, November 8, 2020, at Bliley's-Chippenham, 6900 Hull Street Road, where a funeral ceremony will be held 1:30 p.m. Monday, November 9, 2020. Interment to follow in Riverview Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made in his honor to James River Hospice who cared for him in his final months (9100 Arboretum Pkwy., Suite 290, Richmond, Va. 23236) or Sarah Cannon Cancer Institute (1401 Johnston-Willis Drive, Richmond, Va. 23235).



Published by Richmond Times-Dispatch on Nov. 5, 2020.