RICHARD, Patricia, 88, of Chester, passed away on October 31, 2020. Family left to cherish her memory include her husband, Larry E. Richard; sons, Scott Richard, Todd Richard and Mark Richard; daughter, Joan Martin; and six grandchildren, Jeffrey, Jordan, Alexis, Zachary, Nikki and Hayley. She was a member of Chester Baptist Church. She was a good and loving wife, mother and grandmother. She loved animals, especially her cats and dogs. She was a truly giving and caring person, and will be remembered for her acts of kindness towards others. In lieu of services, please make memorial donations to the ASPCA, St. Jude or Shriners Hospitals for Children
.
To plant trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store
.
Published by Richmond Times-Dispatch on Nov. 8, 2020.