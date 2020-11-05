BENKEN, Mary Sue Wesbrook, 95, passed away peacefully on October 24, 2020, in Richmond, Virginia. She was born September 24, 1925, in St. Clair, Michigan, to Huse Ward Wesbrook and Louella Robertson Wesbrook. Mary Sue graduated from the University of Michigan, Ann Arbor in 1948, with a degree in International Relations and Latin American Studies. She later received her teaching certificate from the University of Miami, Coral Gables, Florida. She taught elementary school in Dade County, Southern Miami, prior to moving to Bethlehem, Pennsylvania. While living in Bethlehem, she substituted in Lehigh Valley schools and at the Swain School in Allentown. Mary Sue was predeceased by her husband of 35 years, John G. Benken. She is survived by her three daughters, Mary Sue (Michael) Slavin of Jacksonville, Fla., Jacqueline (Neal) Slifkin of Fairport, N.Y. and Rikki (Richard) Dodson of Richmond, Va. She also leaves behind grandchildren, Cecille Stafford (Matt) Ryan of Atlanta, Ga., Emily Slifkin and Grace Slifkin of Fairport, N.Y. and Mary Wesbrook (Brook) Dodson, Richard Stanton Dodson III and Huse Durham Dodson of Richmond, Va. Mary Sue was a lifetime member of the University of Michigan Alumnae Association and the Alpha Omicron Pi sorority. She was an active member and patron of many Lehigh Valley, Pa. organizations, including the Allentown Art Museum, the Allentown Women's Club, the Bethlehem Garden Club and the Lehigh Valley Hospital Auxiliary. She was a longtime member of Christ Church United Church of Christ both in Miami and in Bethlehem. She was also an avid gardener and loved decorating for the holidays. She was known for her devotion to her cats and her love of the performing arts. A graveside service will be held at Bethlehem Memorial Park on Thursday, November 5, at 11 a.m. in Bethlehem, Pa. In lieu of flowers, please send donations to Richmond Ballet, Lewis Ginter Botanical Gardens, the Allentown Art Museum, the University of Michigan or an animal humane organization of your choice.



To plant trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store

Published by Richmond Times-Dispatch on Nov. 5, 2020.