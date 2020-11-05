RUDD, Mr. Pettus Hart, Jr., affectionately know as "Pete Jr.," went to join his father, Pettus Hart Rudd Sr.; and his brother, William Claiborne "Bill" Rudd, in paradise on Friday, October 30, 2020. He is survived by his mother, Georgie C. Rudd; and children, Rebecca "Becky" Rudd of Bracey, Mary "Frip" Rudd (Sophia) of LaCrosse and Pettus Hart "Buck" Rudd III of Wake Forest, N.C. Also surviving are his grandchildren, Hart Rudd IV and Josie Corey; along with his siblings, Joanne Lee Rudd Paynter (Wayne) of Norlina, N.C. and Susan Rudd Demaresq (Charles) of Free Union, Va.; his uncle, Charles D. Rudd of Bracey, Va.; and numerous nieces and nephews. Pete Jr., following in his father's footsteps, operated Tanglewood Land Company and managed the family farm. He enjoyed the outdoors, riding horses and spending time with family and friends. Pete Jr. served as the Vice Chairman of the Mecklenburg- Brunswick Regional Airport Commission for the past 12 years, a former member of the Roanoke River Authority, former member of the Mecklenburg County Board of Supervisors and a board member for numerous financial institutions. Services for Pete Jr. will be private. The family requests that those wishing to make donations in Pete's memory, either plant a tree or garden or direct those to the charity of your choice
Published by Richmond Times-Dispatch on Nov. 5, 2020.