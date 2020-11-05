ROSE, P. Douglas, 55, of Chester, passed away on Monday, November 2, 2020. Doug was born in Roanoke and raised in Colonial Heights. After graduating from James Madison University in 1987, Doug went to work at Dominion Resources where he retired as an IT Account Manager after 33 years. During his time at Dominion, Doug excelled at bringing people together and treated everyone he met with kindness and respect. Faith was a central part of Doug's life and he attended The Heights Baptist Church. Doug loved his trips to the beach in Pawleys Island, S.C., and they were a source of many wonderful family memories over the years. Most of all, he was a devoted husband of 30 years and a loving father. Doug was very active in his children's lives and activities, taking the time to coach multiple little league sports teams, to attend numerous swim meets and dance recitals and to teach Sunday school. His courage and strength throughout his battle with cancer was an inspiration to his family and friends. He is survived by his beloved wife, Kimberly Conwell Rose; daughter, Ashley Nicole Rose; son, Aaron Douglas Rose; mother, Priscilla Rose; two sisters, Tammy Idol and her husband, Dennis and Christy Echols and her husband, Doug; brother-in-law, William "Billy" Conwell and his wife, Dottie; sister-in-law, Renee Patton and her husband, Sam; and nieces and nephews, Morgan, Logan and Marissa Idol, Kayla and Alyssa Echols, Meghan Conwell, Meredith Gilliam, Lauren Sanborn and Kyle Patton. The family will receive friends from 6 to 8 p.m. on Thursday, November 5, 2020, at the Chester Chapel of J.T. Morriss & Son Funeral Home. A funeral service will be conducted at 10 a.m. on Friday, November 6, 2020, at The Heights Baptist Church, 17201 Jefferson Davis Hwy., Colonial Heights, Va. 23834. Interment will follow in Southlawn Memorial Park. Memorial contributions may be donated to the International Mission Board of Richmond, 3806 Monument Ave., Richmond, Va. 23230 or to the Sarcoma Foundation of America, 9899 Main St., Suite 204, Damascus, Md. 20872. Condolences may be registered at www.jtmorriss.com
Published by Richmond Times-Dispatch on Nov. 5, 2020.