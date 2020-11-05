Menu
FLEMING, Mrs. Hazel, age 87, of Richmond, departed this life October 26, 2020. She was preceded in death by her husband, Willie L. Fleming; and one son, Willie J. Fleming. She is survived by two sons, Samuel I. and Kent I. Fleming; six grandchildren, four great-grandchildren, a host of nieces, nephews and cousins; one daughter-in-law, Lenora Fleming; two sisters-in-law, other relatives and friends. Remains rest at Joseph Jenkins Jr. Funeral Home, 2011 Grayland Avenue, where funeral services will be held Friday, at 11 a.m. Interment Forest Lawn Cemetery. Family and friends assemble at the funeral home 10:45 a.m. Friday.

Offering our deepest condolences during this difficult time.
From the Staff of Joseph Jenkins, Jr. Funeral Home
November 5, 2020