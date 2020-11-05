



GOWDY, Margaret McCullough, 99, passed away peacefully on November 2, 2020, with her nieces, Pattie and Becky, by her side at her home at St. Mary's Woods. Margaret was preceded in death by her parents, Edgar and Nellie McCullough; twin sister, Myrtle; sister, Rose; brother, Charles; and husband, Thomas J. Gowdy. She is survived by her sisters, Ruth Edwards (Thomas) and Naomi Carter; son, Thomas J. Gowdy Jr. (Phyllis); two grandchildren and two great-grandchildren, as well as many loving nieces, nephews and friends. Margaret was raised on Oregon Hill and worked for the Carter-Venable Company and State Planters Bank & Trust. After marrying her husband Tom, she lived in Delaware, Switzerland and Florida before returning to her hometown of Richmond to be near her large, close-knit family. Margaret enjoyed a long full life. She was a caring, generous person who was loyal to family and friends. She loved to attend gatherings of any kind, especially if it involved dancing. Her family is thankful for all of her devoted caregivers. Funeral services will be private. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Operation Smile (1-888-677-6453) in memory of Margaret Gowdy.



Published by Richmond Times-Dispatch from Nov. 5 to Nov. 6, 2020.