MOTLEY, Kenneth Marvin, Sr., 81, of Mineral, Va., passed away November 2, 2020. He was preceded in death by his wife, Dorothy Louise Motley. He is survived by his sons, Kevin Motley and Kenneth Motley Jr.; daughter-in-law, Tina Motley; grandson, Eric Motley. The family will receive friends Friday, November 6, 2020, 6 to 8 p.m. at Bliley's, 8510 Staples Mill Rd. A graveside service will be held on Saturday, November 7, 2 p.m. at Greenwood Memorial Gardens.



To plant trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store

Published by Richmond Times-Dispatch on Nov. 5, 2020.