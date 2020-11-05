SMITH, Delores Ammons, daughter of the late Leigh T. Smith Sr. and the late Indiana Estelle Ammons Smith, was born at 518 St. James Street, Richmond, Va., on April 10, 1932. She was the eighth child born.



Delores attended Richmond Public Schools, graduating from Armstrong High School in 1949. She studied at the Washington Technical Institute, now known as "UDC," Washington, D.C., with studies in accounting and many government courses.



Delores was employed by D.C. Public Schools from 1959, until she was injured on the job in 1984, and came back to Richmond to convalesce with her family in 1985, until her homegoing.



Left to cherish her memory are her sister and brother and their families; Mary Jeffries and Warren Smith; and a host of nieces and nephews.



Delores joins her other late family members, siblings, Constance Smith, Leigh Smith Jr., Audree Alexander, James Smith, A. Wade Smith, America Dyson, Vivian Smith; and parents, Indiana Estelle and Leigh T. Smith Sr.



Burial will be private due to the coronavirus.



Published by Richmond Times-Dispatch on Nov. 5, 2020.