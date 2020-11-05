HYLTON, Gayle Daniel, 82, passed peacefully into God's arms Tuesday, November 3, 2020. She lived in Ashland, Virginia for over 40 years. Gayle was preceded in death by her husband of 50 years, Sebird Winfield Hylton; parents, Byron and Minnie Daniel; brothers, Barry and Roger Daniel. Gayle worked for the C & O Hospital in her younger years when she resided in Clifton Forge, Virginia. After moving to Ashland, Virginia in 1974, Gayle went to work for the Medical College of Virgina, where she retired 25 years later. She was a member of Sharon Baptist Church in Clifton Forge and attended Central High School in Low Moor, Virginia. Gayle loved life and lived it to the very fullest. She loved her family and friends with an undivided devotion. Her passions included singing, playing the piano, doing crafts, reading and cooking and taking pictures. Gayle is survived by her daughters, Terri Aynn Shelton (Richard) and Beverly Dawn Hylton (David); her grandson, Jacob Myers (Maddie); and three beautiful great-grandchildren, Luke, McKinley and Jackson. Gayle had a special place in her heart for her two "adopted" daughters, Robin Gibson and Elizabeth Reece. Gayle had been residing at Sunrise Villa in Henrico. Her Sunrise family became particularly close to her during the COVID-19 closure when she was separated from her daughters. During this time, Gayle's condition worsened, in particular, her heart, which started to weaken and literally "break" from missing her daughters. She passed peacefully in the care of the Sunrise staff and Ascend Hospice. The family will receive friends from 3 to 5 p.m. Friday, with her service immediately following at Nelsen Funeral Home, 412 S. Washington Highway in Ashland, Virginia. Interment will be Saturday, in Alleghany Memorial Park in Clifton Forge, Virginia. Gayle loved flowers, so if you wish, feel free to acknowledge her life with flowers or a contribution to the Alzheimer's Association
(alz.org
).
To plant trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store
.
Published by Richmond Times-Dispatch on Nov. 5, 2020.