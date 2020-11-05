Menu
Eva Bell Shelton
SHELTON, Eva Bell, 95, departed this life on November 3, 2020. She leaves to cherish her memory three daughters, Gale Belton, Senorita Carrington and Veronica Shelton; son, Ozell Shelton; and a host of grandchildren, great-grandchildren, other relatives and friends. A viewing will be held 4 to 6 p.m. Friday, November 6, at Chiles Funeral Home, 2100 Fairmount Ave. Graveside service will be held Saturday, 10 a.m. at Oakwood Cemetery. Family and friends kindly assemble at the cemetery 9:45 a.m.

Published by Richmond Times-Dispatch on Nov. 5, 2020.
Offering our deepest condolences during this difficult time.
From the Staff of Chiles Funeral Home
November 5, 2020