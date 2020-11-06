WILSON, Robert C., 73, of Colonial Heights, Virginia, passed away October 15, 2020, at Johnston-Willis Hospital. Bob is survived by his wife, Emma; his children, Dulaney Wilson and Sarah Nesnow, both of Charleston, South Carolina, Edward Wilson of Petersburg, Virginia and Susan Wilson Leath of Leesburg, Virginia; stepsons, Phillip J. Zadrozny of Painesville, Ohio and Thomas Humrickhouse of Charlotte, North Carolina; a stepdaughter, Mary Beth Humrickhouse of Hilton Head, South Carolina; nine grandchildren and many other friends and family that will greatly miss him. He was predeceased by his parents, Robert C. and Margaret Evelyn Carlton Wilson; the mother of his children, Anne Goodpaster Batte; and his second wife, Diane Dillon Wilson.
Bob served as an officer in the United States Army Corps of Engineers beginning in 1969. He transitioned from active duty into the Army Reserve after finishing a tour of duty in Vietnam in 1972. He continued to "play Army" in the reserve for many years before officially retiring in 1996 as a lieutenant colonel.
Bob maintained a love of learning and building throughout his life; he much preferred to build something himself rather than buying it, a trait he instilled in his children. He had a love of geology and the great outdoors, often taking his children and later his grandchildren on rock hunts and nature hikes. His ham radio call sign, N4JWY, was well-known over the air. In later years, his hobbies also included collecting and building firearms, restoring cars and hunting. Bob never met a stranger, loved to tell stories and was always ready to lend a helping hand.
An outdoor memorial service will be held on November 7, 2020, at 11 a.m. at St. Michaels Episcopal Church, Colonial Heights, Va.
Memorial donations may be made to St. Michaels Episcopal Church (www.stmichaelsch.org
) or the Colonial Heights Food Pantry (www.chfoodpantry.org
).
Published by Richmond Times-Dispatch on Nov. 6, 2020.