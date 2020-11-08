HOLYFIELD, Lizzy Dean, also known in the Richmond area as "Benji," passed away peacefully on October 17, 2020. He was preceded in death by his mother, Nancy Holyfield Smith; and grandmother, Margaret F. Holyfield. He is survived by his brother, George W. Smith (Rhonda); sister, Margi Smith; and niece, Kaleigh Smith; an aunt and several cousins.
Lizzy was born in Richmond, Va., and found his destiny in Baltimore, Md., where he lived for over 30 years. Lizzy was a musician, song contributor, lyricist and creative co-conspirator. Lizzy has appeared on six albums. Lizzy's dream was to be a musician and he fulfilled his dream. Lizzy was a publicity director and hosted live shows for "Unsung Hero." He hosted many shows for "MTV Spring Break Live."
Lizzy was a giant bear who loved everyone and was famous for his bear hugs, he would do anything for anybody. He will be greatly missed by his family and Baltimore family.
The family requests that in lieu of flowers, donations to help cover expenses be made to GoFundMe at http://gf.me/u/y6fby3lizzydeanholyfield
Published by Richmond Times-Dispatch on Nov. 8, 2020.