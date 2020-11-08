ROBBINS, Augustus Robbins, III, died on October 28, 2020, at the age of 93 at Brandermill Woods Healthcare Center in Midlothian, Va.



He was preceded in death by his parents, Marie Hogan and Augustus Robbins Jr.; his siblings, Philip Robbins and Cordelia Robbins; and his wife and mother of his four children, Della Jane Mobley.



He is survived by his children, Dr. Sharon Robbins of Baltimore, Md., Augustus Robbins IV (Linda) of Schwenksville, Pa., Cynthia Robbins Davis (Jeff) of Perry Hall, Md. and Keith Robbins (Lisa) of Reisterstown, Md.; his grandchildren, Katie Ramirez (Tony) of Visalia, Calif., Allison Robbins of Barboursville, Va., Augustus Robbins V of Schwenksville, Pa., Jason Davis (Jill) of Olney, Md., Ryan Davis of Perry Hall, Md., Bradley Davis (Liz) of Hanover, Pa., Jena Robbins of Ft. Lauderdale, Fla. and Lauren Robbins of Ellicott City, Md. He had 12 great-grandchildren. He is also survived by his wife of 21 years, Betty Lane Gay Robbins of Midlothian, Va., and her children, Bobby Gay (Robin) of Prince George, Va., Diane Gay Pierce (Tom) of Charlotte, N.C. and Jim Gay (Mary) of Midlothian, Va.; her grandchildren, Jeffrey Gay (Lindsay), Casey Gay, Wesley Pierce, Caroline Pierce Norris (Josh), Brian Gay (Megan) and Jamie Lane Gay Inge (Randy); and 10 great-grandchildren. His sister-in-law, Pat Robbins of Arlington, Va., also survives him; as well as several nieces and nephews.



Gus grew up in Hopewell, Va., graduating in 1943 from Hopewell High. He matriculated in that year at VMI and after one year, enlisted in the U.S. Navy to serve in WWII. He returned to VMI after the war and graduated as a member of VMI class of 1947 with a B.S. in Civil Engineering. He then moved to Baltimore, Md., working for ESSO and then Drummond & Co, before starting his own company, Ratrie, Robbins, and Schweiser, which became a leading construction and asphalt paving firm in the Maryland area. He was Executive Vice President and Chairman of the Board until his retirement in the '80s. He was active in church, civic and VMI affairs as he and Jane raised their family in Baltimore. He was a member of the church of the Redeemer in Baltimore, Md.; the Institute Society of VMI; Boy Scouts of America Baltimore Council (received the Silver Beaver award for outstanding service); the Virginians of Maryland (receiving the Medallion of Honor as an Illustrious Virginian); and numerous trade organizations.



After moving to Virginia with Betty Lane in the early 2000s, Gus was active in Merchants Hope Church Foundation, serving as its president for 10 years. He also served on the Board of Historic Hopewell Foundation. Gus was also the class agent for VMI class of '47 for 10 years. His other memberships included the American Legion, the VFW, VMFA and the Virginia Historical Society.



Memorial remembrances may be made to the VMI Foundation, P.O. Box 932, Lexington, Va. 24450 or Merchants Hope Foundation, 11500 Merchants Hope Road, Hopewell, Va. 23860.



Published by Richmond Times-Dispatch on Nov. 8, 2020.