MADISON, Ancher Lee, Ancher passed away Sunday, October 25, after a long period of declining health. He is survived by his wife of 54 years, Geraldine K. Madison; four sons, Richard (Brenda), Donald (Lisa), Martin (DeeDee) and Joseph (Nicole); 10 grandchildren, Alex, Andy, Damon, BryAnna, Patrick, Tyler, Kayla, Tatianna, Nathan and Matthew. He graduated from Highland Springs High School Class of 1960, VMI Class of 1964 and WVU with a MSCE in 1990 and was a registered professional engineer. He retired from Henrico County DPW as the Capital Projects Coordinator. He was an elder at Bonnie Brae Church of Christ. He was associated with Troop and Pack 508, BSA. A memorial service will be held on November 7, at 11 a.m. at the Bonnie Brae Church of Christ, 7610 Staples Mill Road, Henrico, Va. 23228. The service will be on the Bonnie Brae YouTube channel at this link:https://www.youtube.com/
channel/UCx8hFNBJL2R SpUVrMy9wUwg. COVID-19 restrictions will be in place.
.
Published by Richmond Times-Dispatch on Nov. 6, 2020.