STINSON, Mr. Michael Wayne, 47, of Richmond, Va., went home to be with his Lord and Savior on Wednesday, November 4, 2020. Mike is survived by his father and mother, Bill and Betty Stinson; his sisters, Karen Stinson and Debra Reynolds (Charles) and their children, Cayleigh and Jaden; as well as extended family and friends. Mike graduated from Hermitage High School in 1991 and worked as a DJ in local radio broadcasting during high school and after graduation. Mike's passion was reflecting the love of Christ and he would do that through various ministry positions throughout the remainder of his life including five years as a missionary and team leader with Youth With a Mission (YWAM) in Los Angeles and Mexico, a Youth Minister at Hope Chapel, an Assistant Pastor at Chesterfield Community Church, a Student Minister at Biltmore Baptist Church and most recently a bible study leader at Hill City Church. Mike suffered a stroke in November 2007 and overcame numerous physical and mental challenges related to his health over the next several years. With the support of his faith, family and friends, Mike moved into his own apartment in 2010 and began driving again in 2016. Mike was a gifted public speaker and he shared his story and his faith at various church gatherings and with medical and nursing students at VCU, providing them a patient centric point of view of medical care. Mike was a volunteer leader of a stroke support group at Henrico Doctors' Parham, where his story and determination impacted the lives of both patients and medical staff. A memorial for Mike will be held at 11 a.m. on Saturday, November 7, 2020, at Hill City Church located at 2101 Maywill Street. Social distancing rules will apply. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to either Hill City Church (www.hillcityrva/give.com) or to the American Stroke Association
(www.stroke.org
). Mike's insight, conversation and great sense of humor will be missed by all who knew him.
.
Published by Richmond Times-Dispatch on Nov. 6, 2020.