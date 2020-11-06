Menu
Dot Mays
MAYS, Dot, 90, of Powhatan, widow of Tom Mays, passed away November 3, 2020. She is survived by her son, Derek O. Cornette of Iowa; grandchild, Morgan Leigh Cornette; sisters, Verna Carson of Delaware and Helen Bross of New Jersey; five nephews and three nieces. The family will receive friends Saturday, November 7, from 10 a.m. to 12 p.m. in the Bennett & Barden Funeral Home, 3215 Anderson Hwy. (Rt. 60), Powhatan, followed by a graveside service at 1 p.m. in the Powhatan Community Cemetery. Online condolences may be made at bennettbardenfh.com.
Published by Richmond Times-Dispatch from Nov. 6 to Nov. 11, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Nov
7
Visitation
10:00a.m. - 12:00p.m.
Bennett & Barden Funeral Home
3215 Anderson Hwy P.O.Box 245 , Powhatan, VA 23139
Nov
7
Graveside service
1:00p.m.
Powhatan Community Cemetery
Funeral services provided by:
Bennett & Barden Funeral Home
