Gary Lewis Hutchins Sr.
1957 - 2020
BORN
September 3, 1957
DIED
November 2, 2020
HUTCHINS, Gary Lewis Sr., of Wake Forest, N.C., departed this life on Monday, November 2, 2020. Funeral service 12 p.m. Monday, November 9, 2020, at Lea Funeral Home Chapel, 2500 Poole Road, Raleigh, N.C. Visitation 11 a.m. to 12 p.m. preceding the funeral service at the chapel. Interment Pine Forest Memorial Gardens, Wake Forest, N.C. He is survived by his devoted wife, Kimberly Hutchins of the home; children, Brandon Christopher Hutchins of Virginia Beach, Va., Corey Lenelle Greene of Richmond, Va., Brittney Louise Hutchins of Norfolk, Va., Gary Lewis Hutchins II of Charlotte, N.C., Gregory Lawrence Hutchins and Kennedy Wilson Hutchins, both of Wake Forest, N.C.; mother, Rebbie Jacobs Hutchins of Richmond, Va.; siblings, Kay Hutchins-Highe and Lawrence Gilmer Hutchins (Lorie), both of Richmond, Va., Gerald Virdell Hutchins (Yolanda) of Springfield, Va.; brothers-in-law, Louie Wilson III of Murfreesboro, N.C. and Bryan Wilson of Smithfield, Va.; and eight grandchildren. Arrangements by Lea Funeral Home, (919) 231-1000, leafuneralhome.com.
Published by Richmond Times-Dispatch on Nov. 8, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Nov
9
Visitation
11:00a.m. - 12:00p.m.
Lea Funeral Home
2500 Poole Road, Raleigh, NC 27610
Nov
9
Funeral service
12:00p.m.
Lea Funeral Home
2500 Poole Road, Raleigh, NC 27610
