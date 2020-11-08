Menu
Andrew Woods Dykers Jr.
1930 - 2020
BORN
1930
DIED
2020
DYKERS, Andrew Woods, Jr., September 22, 1930 to November 1, 2020.

Andrew was born and raised in New Orleans, La., the son of Andrew Woods

Dykers and Miriam Kernan Dykers. He graduated from Tulane University. After

his time as a naval officer, serving in the Korean War, he and his wife moved to Cleveland, Tenn. In 1966, they moved to Virginia, where he worked as an investment advisor until retiring, when he concentrated on his passion for hunting, having created Orapax Hunting Preserve. Andrew was a wonderful, loving husband, father, grandfather and great-grandfather. There will be a private burial with military honors.

He is survived by his wife, Nancy Marler Dykers; his sister, Dorothy Dykers

Baker; his four children, Patricia Dykers Koenig (Mark Koenig), A. Woods

Dykers III, Thomas Marler Dykers and Jane Dykers Kauder (Neal Kauder); his

grandchildren, Sean Koenig, Eric Koenig-Reinke (Essie Koenig-Reinke), Janie Lynn Brown, Sarah Dykers Hatfield (Ryan Hatfield), Adam Kauder (Cat Dame)

and Bryan Kauder; and great-granddaughter, Scarlett Hatfield.

Remembrances can be sent to GoochlandCares, 2999 River Road West, Goochland, Va. 23063.
Published by Richmond Times-Dispatch from Nov. 8 to Nov. 9, 2020.
