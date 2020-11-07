Menu
Betty D. Brown
BROWN, Betty D., departed this life November 2, 2020. She is survived by her devoted husband of 56 years, Lemuel Brown Sr.; two children, Andrea and Lemuel Jr.; two daughters-at-heart, Cindy and Gail; five grandchildren, four great-grandchildren, four siblings, five brothers-in-law and a host of nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends. Remains rest at Walter J. Manning Funeral Home, 700 N. 25th St., where viewing will take place Sunday, November 8, 2020, from 1 to 6 p.m. A graveside service will be held at Union Cemetery, 7710 Courthouse Rd., Providence Forge, Va., on Monday, November 9, 2020, at 1 p.m.
Published by Richmond Times-Dispatch on Nov. 7, 2020.
Offering our deepest condolences during this difficult time.
From the Staff of Walter J. Manning Funeral Home
November 7, 2020