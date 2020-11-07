WILLIAMS, Thomas Judson, 89, of Blackstone, Va., entered into the presence of his Lord and Savior on Tuesday, November 3, 2020. He was preceded in death by his father, Caleb Abel Williams; his mother, Mollie Puryear Williams; two brothers, Howard D. Williams Sr., Charles C. Williams; and infant sister, Elizabeth. Thomas is survived by his loving wife of 65 years, Jean T. Williams; children, Sharon Barton (Robert), Ronnie Williams, Timmy Williams (Ella Ruth) and Susan Waycaster (Larry); eight grandchildren, 18 great-grandchildren; three brothers, Edward L. Williams, Roger W. Williams (Mary Frances), Walter K. Williams; numerous nieces and nephews. He was always quick with a hearty laugh. He loved the Lord and made a living working with his hands. He was a founding member of Heritage Baptist Church in Chesterfield, Va., and utilized his carpentry skills in the building of the church. The family is grateful for all the love and prayers of his church family and although we will miss him greatly, we will rejoice in knowing that, through Jesus Christ, we have the hope of reuniting with him one day. The family will receive friends from 5 to 7 p.m. Monday, at the Joseph McMillian Funeral Home, 1826 Cox Road, Blackstone, Va. 23824. Funeral services will be held on Tuesday, November 10, 2020, at 11 a.m. with visitation starting an hour before the service at Heritage Baptist Church, 7777 Cogbill Road, Chesterfield, Va. 23832. Graveside services will be at 2 p.m. at Westhampton Memorial Park, 10000 Patterson Avenue, Richmond, Va. 23238. www.mcmillianfuneralhome.com
Published by Richmond Times-Dispatch on Nov. 7, 2020.