WILLIAMS, Joseph Matthew, 65, of King and Queen Courthouse, departed this life on October 28, 2020.
He is survived by his mother, Clara Williams of Little Plymouth; two daughters, Josephine Reed (Leon) of King and Queen Courthouse and Belinda Williams Washington of Williamsburg; and a brother, Reginald Williams (Carolyn) of Little Plymouth.
The graveside service will be on Saturday, November 7, at 1 p.m. at Second Mt. Olive Baptist Church, 3156 Devils Three Jump Rd., Little Plymouth, Va. 23091. Online condolences can be made to washingtonfh.com
Published by Richmond Times-Dispatch on Nov. 7, 2020.