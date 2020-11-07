LLEWELLYN, Lorena Bryant, 88, of Richmond, passed peacefully on November 4, 2020. She was born September 21, 1932, a daughter of the late Creed and Beulah Bryant. She was the widow of Guy T. Llewellyn. Lorena graduated from Smithdeal Massey Business College and worked for Harry R. James Insurance Company for over 59 years. She was a member of Mulberry Grove Baptist Church, where she served as church clerk for 34 years. Lorena is survived by sisters, Rodessa Semones, Norma Gregory, Shirley Starr (Charles) and Linda Jacks; brother, Ernest Bryant (Debbie); sister-in-law, Shirley Bryant; and brother-in-law, Ned Micklem (Dorothy). Lorena was never blessed with children of her own but she had many nieces and nephews from both the Bryant and Llewelyn families who she loved and enjoyed as her own. In addition to her husband and parents, she was also preceded in death by brothers, Chester, Cecil (Faye), Junior (Dot) and Pearlie Bryant; sister, Joan Worrell (Elton); brothers-in-law, Edward Semones and Jack Gregory; and sister-in-law, Lelia L. Micklem. Graveside service will be held on November 8, 2020, at 1 p.m. in the Mulberry Grove Baptist Church cemetery. Memorial contributions may be made to Mulberry Grove Baptist Church. Dunkum Funeral Home, Dillwyn, is serving the family.



To plant trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store

Published by Richmond Times-Dispatch on Nov. 7, 2020.