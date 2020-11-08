MARTIN, Carson Jefferson Jr. "Jeff", passed away peacefully in Alexandria, Virginia on Thursday, October 29, 2020. He was 86 years old. Jeff was born in Richmond, Virginia, to father, Carson Jefferson Martin; and mother, Florine Dunkum Martin. He graduated from John Marshall High School and went on to attend some college and art classes. His talent in art was remarkable winning him a blue ribbon at the Virginia State Fair at the young age of 6. He set aside art for a career to support his family working in real estate for Virginia Power. After retiring, Jeff opened and thoroughly enjoyed running his "shop" in Richmond's Antique Mall. He was a supporter of The Richmond Boys and Girls Club, The Salvation Army (often seen in his Santa suit at the holidays ringing his bell), Ducks Unlimited, Izaak Walton League, the Chesterfield Library, as well as other historical and patriotic organizations. He loved reading good books and said reading "Les Miserables" as a young man changed his life. He also believed, "With so many amazing nonfiction books to read about great real people and places, why waste the short time we have here with fiction?!" He possessed an acerbic wit, a compassionate heart and was thought of by most people he met as a charming southern gentleman. He loved his Christian faith, his wife of more than 57 years, his family, good food, classical music, his pipe, a good cigar, wise words, books, art, trains, fishing, hunting, history, his country and Virginia. Preceded in death by his parents; loving wife, Nancy Dolores Bouchard Martin; brother, Robert Alvin Martin; grandson, Forrest Burnette. Survived by son, Carson Jefferson Martin III (Suzanne Fisher); daughter, Letitia Martin LaMere "his Stradivarius" (Daniel); grandson, Afton Martin LaMere; granddaughter, Lanaya Van Driesen "his Princess Summer Fall Winter Spring" (Ashley); great-grandchildren, Axel and Arwyn Van Driesen; sister, Doris Anne Martin; beloved former sister-in-law, Dorothy Stewart; nephew, Robert A. Martin Jr. (Miranda); niece, Jackie Martin; great-niece, M. Rose Harrison (Liam); great-nephews, Robert and James; cousins, Ann Marie Fawcett (Wesley) and Barbara Scott. Jeff was a loving son, father, grandfather, brother and uncle. He thought of his son-in-law as a second son and adored his grandchildren and great-grandchildren. He was a good neighbor and often opened his heart and home to those in need of a meal or friendship. We will forever remember his twinkling blue eyes, impish grin, kind heart, ability to make us laugh, unrivaled spaghetti, whimsical sketches and most of all, his love. Dad, we are glad you are free but you are missed beyond words.



Published by Richmond Times-Dispatch on Nov. 8, 2020.