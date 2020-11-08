CALLIS, James Stephen, gracefully passed away at the age of 71, on October 20, 2020, in Richmond, Virginia. Born in Richmond, he was a cheerful servant of God and a battle-hardened soldier of life who lived strong, laughed heartily and loved endlessly. Stephen was a selfless man with a big heart who understood that to make a friend, you must first be a friend. People were drawn in by his engaging personality; in Stephen they sensed a kind, clean and pure soul who was always willing and able to find a silver lining and put joy squarely at center stage. Armed with an impressive intellect, magnetic charm and sharp wit, Stephen attended Hampden-Sydney College and subsequently transferred to and graduated from the University of Richmond with a Bachelor of Science degree in mathematics and physics. A Phi Beta Kappa graduate, he went on to enjoy a successful career with the Defense Intelligence Agency and in the commercial sector with Eastman Kodak. He was a flag-waving patriot through and through. He loved America and everything "American" – from Motown, John Wayne and Michelob beer to Chevrolet Corvettes, steamed crabs and the Dallas Cowboys. Unfortunately, Stephen was diagnosed with Multiple Sclerosis at just 26 years of age. Although the diagnosis represented a daunting challenge that clearly foreshadowed the difficulties to come, he grew in his faith and furrowed his brow, never shrinking away or fading from life or his responsibilities. He bravely fought the disease for 45 years, and in so doing gave his wife, children, family and friends a lifetime of loving memories. His legacy is one of triumph over tragedy, of light over dark, where the good guy wins and love conquers all. Stephen was preceded in death by his parents, James Marchant Callis and Lottie Burton Britt Callis. He is survived by his high school sweetheart and devoted wife of over 52 years, Lucinda Boswell Callis; his three children, daughter, Blake Callis Chapman and her husband, Keith, son, James Marchant Callis II and his wife, Laurie and daughter, Carrie Callis Fortunato and her husband, Richard; his five grandchildren, Madeline, Davison, Carter, Sydney and Griffith; his older sister, Patricia Noonan and her husband, Joe; and his nephews, Ken and David. Funeral services will be held at a time that allows for all of Stephen's family and friends to gather and celebrate his life outside the confines of the current pandemic. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to a non-profit Multiple Sclerosis organization of your choosing.



Published by Richmond Times-Dispatch on Nov. 8, 2020.