BROOKS, Deming Lee "Dennie", 77, of Gum Spring, Va., passed away October 30, 2020, after a long battle with pulmonary fibrosis. He is survived by his wife, Karen Brooks; two children, Paula Taylor (Mike) and Susan Blackwell (Ken); three stepchildren, Traci Eagles (Tony), R.J. Byrd (Dawn) and Brian Byrd (Donna); six grandchildren, Ashley Beasley (Logan), Alyssa Higgins (Thomas), Scott Taylor, Mindy Benedict (Mike), Taylor Day (Mindy) and Kenley Blackwell; eight stepgrandchildren, Colton Eagles (Tiffani), Cayden Eagles, Caston Eagles, Corrighan Eagles, Gracie Byrd, Hunter Byrd, Amber Carnahan (Joshua) and Jordan Byrd; three great-grandchildren, Mason, Nolan and Audra. Dennie retired from Kroger as a Meat Department Manager, having been in this field since he began working in his teens. More recently he served part-time with the Goochland County Sheriff's Department, working in the court system. He was an avid hunter and served as the president of Town and Country Hunt Club in Cumberland County, Va. His perfect day would be spent in his tree stand waiting for the "big buck" to come his way. He was passionate about the NRA, gun rights and anything to do with hunting. He dearly loved all of his pets from past and present, especially his beloved cat, "Bob" AKA Bobby Boucher and his sweet beagle, "Lucy." He was a loving Daddy, Pop Brooks and husband. He asked that we not have a formal service and we will honor those wishes. Instead, we will have a celebration of his life at a later time. He asked that in lieu of flowers, donations be made in his honor to the National Rifle Association.



To plant trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store

Published by Richmond Times-Dispatch on Nov. 8, 2020.