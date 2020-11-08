MCDONNELL, Joan M., 83, of Midlothian, Va., passed away on October 30, 2020, unexpectedly and quickly in her local hospital.



A Funeral Mass was held on Friday, November 6, 2020, at 11:30 a.m. in her home parish, St. Edward the Confessor Catholic Church, North Chesterfield, Va., with The Reverend Father Donald Lemay officiating. Burial commenced the following day at All Saints Catholic Cemetery, Elysburg, Pa. Arrangements were by Bennett Funeral Homes, Richmond, Va.



Joan was born in Shamokin, Pa., to Thomas and Minnie Butts on April 14, 1937. She graduated from Mount Carmel Joint High School (Pa.) in 1955. She married James Joseph McDonnell on September 28, 1957 in Mount Carmel. She worked as a clerk and bookkeeper for several years before retiring from The Budd Company in Phoenixville, Pa. During retirement, she happily worked part-time at the Virginia Eye Institute Surgery Center, Richmond, Va., as a receptionist. Later in life she was involved actively in her church adult choir.



Joanie was preceded in death by her husband, Jim (May 30, 2001).



Joan was preceded in death by her parents; siblings, Fran Halkowicz, Leonard Butts, Flo Butts, Leona Duffy, Kelly Butts, Bobby Butts, Albert "Cookie" Butts and Jacquie Templin; and brother-in-law, Bobby Boylan.



Mom is survived by daughter, Linda Marcozzi; son, Jim McDonnell; and daughter-in-law, GayAnn McDonnell.



Nanny/Nan is survived by loving grandchildren, Matthew Marcozzi, Andrea McDonnell, Ryan McDonnell, Michelle McDonnell and Heather McDonnell.



Joan is survived by sisters, Marie Condron and Lorraine White; and by in-laws, Jean Boylan, Jack and Rita McDonnell, Joe and Millie McDonnell; in addition to many nieces and nephews.



The family of Joan wishes to extend our sincere thanks to the St. Edward the Confessor Catholic Church choir who were as close as family for her. Memorials or gifts should be directed to the Church choir.



To plant trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store

Published by Richmond Times-Dispatch on Nov. 8, 2020.