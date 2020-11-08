HORNE, Francine Lana, 78, passed away Sunday, November 1, 2020, at her home in Richmond, Virginia. She leaves her husband of 46 years, Vance Michael Horne Sr.; and two daughters, Francine Lana Chance-Smith and Andrea Michele Lawrence; five grandchildren, four great-grandchildren, a sister and brother, a host of nieces, nephews, cousins, other relatives and friends. Remains rest at Mimms Funeral Home, 1827 Hull Street, where a visitation will be held on Monday, November 9, and Tuesday, November 10, from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. A private funeral service and live webcast will be held on Wednesday, November 11, 2020, at Antioch Baptist Church (Varina). In lieu of flowers, please make memorial donations to the American Heart Association
, www.heart.org/donate
or to Antioch Baptist Church (Varina). The webcast will take place on Wednesday, November 11, 2020, at 11 a.m. Watch webcast for Francine L. Horne:https://vimeo.com/event/430551/1e77a0651e
.
Published by Richmond Times-Dispatch on Nov. 8, 2020.