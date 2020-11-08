RASNAKE, Dora Zellene Thomas, 90, of Richmond, Va., born December 17, 1929, passed away peacefully in the comfort of her home, surrounded by her loved ones, on October 27, 2020. She was preceded in death by her loving husband, George Howard Rasnake Jr.; parents, Charles Edgar and Pearl Thomas; six brothers and sisters, among them her beloved sister, "Miss Kitty." She is survived by her sister-in-law, Darlene Thomas; brother-in-law, Larry Rasnake (Phyllis); and numerous nieces, nephews and friends who brought much happiness to her life. Dora retired from C&P Telephone Company and was a faithful member of her church. She volunteered as a "Granny" for 20 years in the Child Life Pediatrics Department of MCV Hospital. Zellene got great joy from spending time with her family, whose memories of her will allow her life to live on in the hearts of those she dearly loved. She gave us a lifetime of joy, happiness and love. She is our "darlin'" a gift sent to us from heaven up above. At her request, a private family Celebration of Life was held at Dale Memorial Park. "All is over, all is well…Now I lay me down to sleep."



To plant trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store

Published by Richmond Times-Dispatch on Nov. 8, 2020.