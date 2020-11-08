STANSBURY, Jacqueline Dunaway, 91, went to be with the Lord on November 3, 2020. Jackie was born in Halifax County, Va., in 1929. She graduated from Averett College with a degree in business. She had a vibrant career in the Arlington, Virginia Treasury Department. Later, she moved to Richmond, Va., and subsequently became an office manager for Marion Woolard's dental practice. Jackie was a longtime member of the River Road United Methodist Church, where she served in numerous roles. She enjoyed being on the usher team and serving as a Sunday school teacher, Leisure Club member, was active in Ann Westflow Circle and was a member of the Trustees committee. Jackie also received the Special Recognition pin from UMW for her involvement and service in the missions of UMW. She was seen by the congregation as the Goodwill Ambassador of RRUMC. She loved involvement outside her church with active membership in Tri Club, Garden Club and Corral. She enjoyed entertaining, time spent with family and friends and always made a mean rum cake around the holidays. Jackie loved fawning over her stepson, grandsons, nieces and extended families. Surviving is her stepson, Brent Stansbury (Stacy), their two sons, Austin and Kyle; nieces, Nancy Danielson (Don), Kay Shelton (Odie), Pam Haase (John) and Pat Woerner (Bruce); and nephew, Lenny Dunaway (Peggy). She was predeceased by her husband, Reginald Stansbury, in 1993; and brother, Clyde Harold Dunaway, in 2002. A memorial service will be held at Lakewood Manor, 1900 Lauderdale Dr., Richmond, Va. 23238, on Monday, November 9, 2020, at 10:30 a.m. Interment will be in Highland Burial Park in Danville, Va. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Lewis Ginter Botanical Garden in Richmond, Va., at giving.lewisginter.org
.
To plant trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store
.
Published by Richmond Times-Dispatch on Nov. 8, 2020.