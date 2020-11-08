Menu
Search
Menu
Richmond Times-Dispatch
Richmond Times-Dispatch HomepageObituaries SectionSubmit an Obituary
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Kenneth Jonas Tunstall Jr.
1999 - 2020
BORN
1999
DIED
2020
TUNSTALL, Kenneth Jonas, Jr., 21, of Richmond, departed this life Sunday, November 1, 2020. He leaves cherished memories to his parents, Kenneth Sr. and Donyale Tunstall; sister, Kenny'tra Tunstall; grandparents, Revs. Lewis O. and Janice Yancey; and a host of other devoted relatives and friends. Remains rest at March Funeral Home, where a walk-through visitation will be held 11:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Monday, November 9, 2020. Celebration of Life service 1 p.m. Tuesday, November 10, 2020, in the March Chapel, where live-streaming will be available on the website. Entombment Forest Lawn Cemetery.

To plant trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published by Richmond Times-Dispatch on Nov. 8, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Nov
9
Visitation
11:30a.m. - 4:30p.m.
March Funeral Homes
2110 E Laburnum Ave, Richmond, VA 23222
Nov
10
Celebration of Life
1:00p.m.
March Funeral Homes
2110 E Laburnum Ave, Richmond, VA 23222
Funeral services provided by:
March Funeral Homes
GUEST BOOK
Add a Message
0 Entries
Be the first to post a memory or condolences.