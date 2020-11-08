HOLT, Matthew Bryan, 52, suddenly passed away at his home in Cornelius, North Carolina, on October 29, 2020. Matt is survived by a daughter, Mary Reagan Holt of Fort Mill, S.C. His greatest joy in life was being Mary's father. Also survived by his fiance, Kelly Phipps of Spartanburg, S.C., who he planned to wed on November 7, 2020. He was excited about starting their life together. Other survivors are his parents, Tim and Belinda Holt of Midlothian, Va; a brother, Christopher Lee Holt of Midlothian; and a sister, Carol Susanne Holt of West Farmington, Maine; nieces, Madison and Ava; nephews, Evan and Cameron; numerous other relatives and friends. Matt graduated from Midlothian High School in 1988 and attended Western Carolina University, where he graduated with a degree in Business Administration. While at WCU Matt followed in his dad's footsteps by becoming a Legacy member of Delta Sigma Phi Fraternity. Matt had a very diverse career, which included modeling for the Marilyns Agency, but it was his passion for sales that led him to the High Country Fireplaces in Statesville, N.C. At the time of his passing, he was serving as Sales and Operations Manager and under his leadership, HCFP experienced the best two years of sales growth in its history. Matt was both loved and respected by his fellow workers and his dedication and commitment to the job will be remembered. Matt enjoyed fishing, boating and college football, but especially cheering on his daughter's soccer team. A life taken too soon, Matt will be sorely missed by his family, friends and co-workers.



A Celebration of Life will be held at a later date.



