BOCK, Mrs. Mary, 83, passed away November 2, 2020, at McClure Miller Respite House in Burlington, Vt. Born April 5, 1937, in Carbondale, Pa., to Walter and MaryAnn Spewak; she married John Bock in 1985, who passed in 2012.
She is survived by three daughters, Barbara Haas of San Diego, Nancy Bordelon of Vermont and Julie Bock of Midlothian Va.; along with five grandchildren (Laurel, Lindsey, Delaney, Aidan and Owen).
Mary enjoyed working at Wegmans and volunteeering at the food bank at St. Matthias Church. She enjoyed golfing, puzzles with friends, travel and hiking.
The funeral will be held graveside at Pleasant View Cemetery in Pleasant Mount, Pa., on Saturday, November 14, at 2:30 p.m.
Condolences be sent to Gregorycremation.com
and donations in Mary's name made to the McClure Miller Respite House in Colchester, Vt.
Published by Richmond Times-Dispatch on Nov. 8, 2020.