John A. King
KING, John A., 80, of Chesterfield, went to be with the Lord on Wednesday, November 4, 2020. He was the son of the late Joseph C. and Sarah D. King; and is survived by his loving wife, Carolyn; children, Kimberley King Willis (Joseph), John A. King II (Heather), Jennifer Ann King, Lindsey King Warren (Michael); grandchildren, Holly Willis, Hunter Willis, Hannah Willis, Hayden Willis, Zachary King, John Ethan King, Caelan King, Josiah Quinn King, Ainsley Grace King, Chase Hewitt, Colson Warren, Carter Jax Warren, Cason Warren; and his loving dog, Peanut. Pop enjoyed spending time with his grandchildren and making his famous Kings BBQ sauce. He was the former owner/operator of Kings BBQ in Colonial Heights. The family will receive friends 6 to 8 p.m. Tuesday, November 10, at the Chesterfield Chapel of Bennett Funeral Home, 14301 Ashbrook Pkwy., where a service will be conducted 1:30 p.m. Wednesday, November 11. Interment will follow in Greenwood Memorial Gardens.
Published by Richmond Times-Dispatch on Nov. 8, 2020.
To my loving cousins and Carolyn, I offer my deepest sympathy on The passing of my Uncle Johnny. I have many fond memories of all of us being together in our younger years. Your Dad loved you. Hold tight to those memories of your Dad because your heart is filled with these. I do not know the grief of your loss but I wish you comfort in the coming days. May his memory be for a blessing.
Judy King Crocker
November 8, 2020