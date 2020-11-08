Menu
SHOWALTER, Bobbie G., 90, of Powhatan, passed away November 5, 2020. She is survived by her daughter, Traci Vang (Donny) of Florida; stepson, Stuart Showalter (Cheryl) of Richmond; brother, Bo Galloway (Patsy) of Florida; sister-in-law, Nell Galloway of Florida; grandson, Jackson Vang. Services will be private. In lieu of flowers, please make your donation to the Powhatan Rescue Squad, 3920 Marion Harland Ln., Powhatan, Va. 23139. Online condolences may be made at bennettbardenfh.com.
Published by Richmond Times-Dispatch from Nov. 8 to Nov. 11, 2020.
