ISBELL, Kathleen Nash, 93, of Rockville, went home to be with our Lord on November 6, 2020. She was born in Hanover County, Va., on March 15, 1927, of Harry Lee and Maybelle Nash. She along with her deceased husband of 71 years started Keenbell Farm in 1951. She was very active in her community with many years of service through the Rockville Library, West Hanover Garden Club and Springfield Christian Church. She is survived by her two sons, J.D. Isbell III (Susan) and Charles "Eddie" Isbell (Connie); seven grandchildren, Becky, Michael, Scott, Tiffany, Missy, CJ and Jonathan; and 17 great-grandchildren. She was preceded in death by her husband, Joe; and daughters, Susan Isbell Rice and Elizabeth "Betsy" Isbell. The family will receive friends from 4 to 7 p.m. on Wednesday, November 11, 2020, at the West Chapel of Bennett Funeral Home, 11020 W. Broad St. A private Celebration of Life service will be held at 10 a.m. on Thursday, November 12, 2020, at Springfield Christian Church led by Rev. Moses Joshua, with burial following in the church cemetery. In lieu of flowers, gifts may be made to the Springfield Cemetery Fund.



Published by Richmond Times-Dispatch on Nov. 8, 2020.