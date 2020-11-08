Menu
Lawson Kincaid "Kin" Headley Jr.
1969 - 2020
BORN
1969
DIED
2020
HEADLEY, Mr. Lawson "Kin" Kincaid, Jr., passed away Wednesday, November 4, 2020, at the age of 51. Kin was born on August 24, 1969, in Richmond, Va., to Carol Scott Henderson and Lawson Headley Sr. He was a proud JR Tucker Tiger and JMU Duke. He is survived by his wife, Courtney; his children, LeAnna and Lawson "Caid" Kincaid III; his parents, Carol (Jim) Henderson and Lawson Headley; his sisters, Beth (Danny) Worrell and Carla (Spencer) Dillard; and in-laws, Bo (Judy) Coleman, Ashley (Randy) Nickerson and Lowell (Leah) Coleman. He was lovingly known as "Unkin" to all his nieces and nephews. Family will receive visitors at Bennett Funeral Home, 11020 W. Broad Street, Glen Allen, Va., on November 9, 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 p.m. An outdoor funeral service will be held at The Lodge at Hope Church, 12445 Patterson Avenue on November 10, at 11 a.m. (dress comfortably and bring a chair or blanket if you attend in person). You may also attend the livestream service at HopeCentral.com.
Published by Richmond Times-Dispatch on Nov. 8, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Nov
9
Visitation
2:00p.m. - 4:00p.m.
Bennett Funeral Homes
14301 Ashbrook Pkwy, Chesterfield, VA 23832
Nov
9
Visitation
6:00p.m. - 8:00p.m.
Bennett Funeral Homes
14301 Ashbrook Pkwy, Chesterfield, VA 23832
Nov
10
Funeral service
11:00a.m.
The Lodge at Hope Church
12445 Patterson Avenue
