HEADLEY, Mr. Lawson "Kin" Kincaid, Jr., passed away Wednesday, November 4, 2020, at the age of 51. Kin was born on August 24, 1969, in Richmond, Va., to Carol Scott Henderson and Lawson Headley Sr. He was a proud JR Tucker Tiger and JMU Duke. He is survived by his wife, Courtney; his children, LeAnna and Lawson "Caid" Kincaid III; his parents, Carol (Jim) Henderson and Lawson Headley; his sisters, Beth (Danny) Worrell and Carla (Spencer) Dillard; and in-laws, Bo (Judy) Coleman, Ashley (Randy) Nickerson and Lowell (Leah) Coleman. He was lovingly known as "Unkin" to all his nieces and nephews. Family will receive visitors at Bennett Funeral Home, 11020 W. Broad Street, Glen Allen, Va., on November 9, 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 p.m. An outdoor funeral service will be held at The Lodge at Hope Church, 12445 Patterson Avenue on November 10, at 11 a.m. (dress comfortably and bring a chair or blanket if you attend in person). You may also attend the livestream service at HopeCentral.com
Published by Richmond Times-Dispatch on Nov. 8, 2020.