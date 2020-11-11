Well Gilbert, You are now at Home. You won't have to ever leave this home. This is a prepared place just for you! I will miss you here, but that's okay. One day I will see you again. You have been a steadfast first cousin. Each time I bake a sweet potato pie, my first thought will be about you. Children, your Daddy is safe and secure. Know that you also are safe and secure. Trust daily in God. Patricia "Tea" Derricott Cary and Family

Anita Cary-Wright November 7, 2020