WOODS, Casey, 38, of Chester, Va., passed away on Wednesday, November 4, 2020. Casey is survived by her children, Angelina Lynn-Marie and Michael Austin-Tyler Ellinger; mother, Sheilah Burr; sister, Melissa Horton; and brother, Chris Woods. She is also survived by her aunts and numerous cousins. A visitation will be held from 6 to 8 p.m. on Tuesday, November 10, at Morrissett Funeral & Cremation Service, 6500 Iron Bridge Rd., N. Chesterfield, Va. 23234. Casey's funeral service will be held at 1 p.m. on Wednesday, November 11, at the Morrissett Chapel. Interment Sunset Memorial Park.