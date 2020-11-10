POOLE, Martha Hodge "Marty", 76, of Richmond, passed away November 6, 2020. Born in Washington, D.C., she was the daughter of the late William T. Hodge Jr. and Lucille Robert Hodge. Also preceding her in death were her husband, William Travis Poole Jr., who passed in 1975; brother, William R. Hodge; and nephew, William "Robbie" Hodge Jr. A graduate from St. Catherine's School, in Richmond, Va., Marty went on to graduate from St. Andrew's University in Laurinburg, N.C., with an A.B. in Business Administration. She loved to travel and was an active member of the Tuckahoe YMCA. She had many good friends that kept in touch with her over the years and will miss her greatly. A graveside service will be held at 12 noon on Saturday, November 14, at Westhampton Memorial Park, 10000 Patterson Ave., Richmond, Va. 23238. Online condolences can be made at Blileys.com
.
To plant trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store
.
Published by Richmond Times-Dispatch from Nov. 10 to Nov. 15, 2020.