Judith Leigh Wilson
WILSON, Judith Leigh, 77, of Chesterfield County, Va., died November 5, 2020. She is survived by her sisters, June Grant (Bill), Shirley Rutland, of Chesterfield, Anne Warren of Newport News. She is survived also by nieces and nephews, Jennifer Warren Johnson, Alec Warren, Chris Rutland, Brian Rutland, Jeff Grant and Lorie Grant DeWorken.

Visitation will be 6 to 8 p.m. Thursday, November 12, 2020, at Woody's Funeral Home, Huguenot Chapel. The funeral service will be at Woody's Funeral Home, Huguenot Chapel at 11 a.m. Friday, November 13. Graveside services will be at 12:15 p.m. at Westhampton Memorial Park, 10000 Patterson Avenue, Richmond, Va. 23238.
Published by Richmond Times-Dispatch on Nov. 11, 2020.
Funeral services provided by:
Woody Funeral Home Huguenot Chapel
June, we are so sorry to learn about June. Our prayers and thoughts are with you and your family.
Denny and Becky Pasquantino
November 10, 2020
